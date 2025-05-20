12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $1.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Smith Douglas Homes SDHC shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $18.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- XWELL XWEL stock rose 5.8% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Toll Brothers TOL shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $110.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Soho House SHCO shares rose 4.81% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 17.6% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Outdoor Holding POWW shares fell 12.16% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
- Carter's CRI shares decreased by 10.26% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Mingteng International MTEN shares fell 9.23% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock declined by 8.47% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.
- AYRO AYRO stock fell 5.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
