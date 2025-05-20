May 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $1.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Smith Douglas Homes SDHC shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $18.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • XWELL XWEL stock rose 5.8% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Toll Brothers TOL shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $110.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Soho House SHCO shares rose 4.81% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 17.6% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Outdoor Holding POWW shares fell 12.16% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
  • Carter's CRI shares decreased by 10.26% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Mingteng International MTEN shares fell 9.23% to $12.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock declined by 8.47% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.
  • AYRO AYRO stock fell 5.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AYRO Logo
AYROAYRO Inc
$0.3980-5.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.31
Growth
7.59
Quality
-
Value
12.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGFV Logo
BGFVBig 5 Sporting Goods Corp
$1.312.34%
CRI Logo
CRICarter's Inc
$32.64-10.3%
LVLU Logo
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$0.3895-2.60%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$1.2254.4%
MTEN Logo
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$12.28-14.3%
NCI Logo
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$0.34100.03%
POWW Logo
POWWOutdoor Holding Co
$1.59-16.8%
SDHC Logo
SDHCSmith Douglas Homes Corp
$18.10-0.28%
SHCO Logo
SHCOSoho House & Co Inc
$6.44-2.72%
TOL Logo
TOLToll Brothers Inc
$111.415.05%
XWEL Logo
XWELXWELL Inc
$0.9200-0.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved