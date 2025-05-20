12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $1.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock increased by 8.78% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock increased by 6.49% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $964.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Inuvo INUV shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.
- Keysight Techs KEYS stock increased by 5.2% to $171.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares increased by 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $299.1 million.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares fell 46.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million.
- UTime WTO shares fell 14.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- QXO QXO stock declined by 8.02% to $16.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
- Key Tronic KTCC stock declined by 7.61% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- Cipher Mining CIFR stock declined by 7.41% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Thumzup Media TZUP shares fell 6.58% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
