12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CEL-SCI CVM stock moved upwards by 2412.3% to $5.12 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $466.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Eyenovia EYEN stock increased by 42.47% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock moved upwards by 23.28% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares increased by 22.5% to $431.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Quantum-Si QSI stock rose 18.79% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- TELA Bio TELA shares increased by 17.2% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
Losers
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock fell 31.1% to $7.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- DBV Technologies DBVT shares decreased by 17.74% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $243.0 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares fell 15.14% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 13.64% to $0.01.
- Anavex Life Sciences AVXL shares declined by 12.62% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $629.6 million.
- Alumis ALMS shares declined by 11.85% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $285.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
