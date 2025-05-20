12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- JFB Construction JFB stock increased by 18.5% to $6.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
- WF Holding WFF shares rose 15.11% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 11.49% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 10.7% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Knightscope KSCP shares rose 7.02% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Complete Solaria SPWR stock fell 8.2% to $1.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
- iPower IPW shares decreased by 7.87% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 7.76% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock fell 7.19% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 4.45% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.9 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 4.32% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$6.91-0.58%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
2.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$1.618.78%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.21-6.20%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.4700-7.86%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$4.80-5.70%
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.210010.7%
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$5.931.54%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$2.4216.4%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.2970-7.19%
SHLSShoals Technologies Group Inc
$4.70-0.42%
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.82-6.67%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$4.7710.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in