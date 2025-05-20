May 20, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • JFB Construction JFB stock increased by 18.5% to $6.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
  • WF Holding WFF shares rose 15.11% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 11.49% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 10.7% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares rose 7.02% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock fell 8.2% to $1.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
  • iPower IPW shares decreased by 7.87% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 7.76% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock fell 7.19% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 4.45% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.9 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 4.32% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

