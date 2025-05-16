12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock moved upwards by 16.11% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $158.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 14.45% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $21.32. The company's market cap stands at $729.4 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
Losers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 30.2% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 23.39% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 13.07% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 11.05% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Li Bang International LBGJ stock fell 9.79% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Energous WATT stock declined by 9.3% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
