12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock moved upwards by 16.11% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $158.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 14.45% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $21.32. The company's market cap stands at $729.4 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Losers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 30.2% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 23.39% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 13.07% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 11.05% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Li Bang International LBGJ stock fell 9.79% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • Energous WATT stock declined by 9.3% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

