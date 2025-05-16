12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TSS TSSI stock moved upwards by 47.7% to $13.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.5 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 11.47% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares rose 10.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
Losers
- Globant GLOB shares fell 28.5% to $94.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WidePoint WYY shares declined by 16.42% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares fell 13.45% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 12.03% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares fell 7.53% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- CISO Global CISO shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6193-11.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.56
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
8.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.09-9.92%
EVLVEvolv Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.8315.0%
GLOBGlobant SA
$93.90-29.3%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.1810.3%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.237.89%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$3.00-12.0%
OBLGOblong Inc
$3.33-7.24%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$10.3011.5%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.81020.02%
TSSITSS Inc
$13.1047.7%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$4.36-17.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in