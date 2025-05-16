May 16, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • TSS TSSI stock moved upwards by 47.7% to $13.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.5 million.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 11.47% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares rose 10.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.

Losers

  • Globant GLOB shares fell 28.5% to $94.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WidePoint WYY shares declined by 16.42% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares fell 13.45% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 12.03% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares fell 7.53% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • CISO Global CISO shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



