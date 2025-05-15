12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cabaletta Bio CABA stock rose 18.2% to $2.14 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock increased by 13.8% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock increased by 13.34% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock rose 12.02% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.8 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 9.36% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock rose 9.22% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell 69.4% to $0.01 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Doximity DOCS shares decreased by 24.74% to $43.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock fell 24.32% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares declined by 10.98% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares declined by 8.99% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Q32 Bio QTTB stock declined by 8.05% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
