12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock rose 22.4% to $4.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $167.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 13.6% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock increased by 8.69% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- GrafTech International EAF shares rose 6.69% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.3 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 6.19% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
Losers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 21.8% to $0.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR stock declined by 11.49% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 9.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM shares decreased by 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares decreased by 5.92% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
