May 15, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock rose 22.4% to $4.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $167.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 13.6% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock increased by 8.69% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • GrafTech International EAF shares rose 6.69% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.3 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 6.19% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Losers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 21.8% to $0.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR stock declined by 11.49% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 9.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares decreased by 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR shares decreased by 5.92% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6100-15.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.89
Growth
1.06
Quality
-
Value
58.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BEEM Logo
BEEMBeam Global
$1.80-8.16%
CLIK Logo
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$0.5797107.0%
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$0.7049-3.44%
EAF Logo
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$0.90007.60%
EPOW Logo
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$0.99008.79%
GLXG Logo
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.62705.88%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.179685.2%
HOVR Logo
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$0.566021.7%
KULR Logo
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$1.31-18.6%
SPCE Logo
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$4.0915.2%
SPWR Logo
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.87-2.09%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved