May 15, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares increased by 85.4% to $0.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 43.64% to $0.05.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares rose 40.74% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock rose 35.69% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Anbio Biotechnology NNNN stock rose 22.33% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $377.4 million.
  • Oncology Institute TOI stock increased by 20.25% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $250.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 82.1% to $0.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock declined by 37.35% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX stock fell 24.51% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • IN8bio INAB shares declined by 20.66% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock declined by 20.16% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Invivyd IVVD shares decreased by 16.96% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABP Logo
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.213329.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
10.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$1.9141.5%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.1691-23.1%
EKSO Logo
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$0.858690.0%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0417-81.5%
INAB Logo
INABIN8bio Inc
$0.1230-16.2%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$0.7380-11.7%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.1920-33.6%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$3.06-19.9%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.050646.2%
NNNN Logo
NNNNAnbio Biotechnology
$6.60-6.12%
TOI Logo
TOIThe Oncology Institute Inc
$2.8520.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved