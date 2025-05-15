12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares increased by 85.4% to $0.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 43.64% to $0.05.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares rose 40.74% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock rose 35.69% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology NNNN stock rose 22.33% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $377.4 million.
- Oncology Institute TOI stock increased by 20.25% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $250.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 82.1% to $0.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock declined by 37.35% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Biodesix BDSX stock fell 24.51% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- IN8bio INAB shares declined by 20.66% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock declined by 20.16% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Invivyd IVVD shares decreased by 16.96% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
