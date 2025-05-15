May 15, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SmartRent SMRT stock moved upwards by 15.1% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
  • Sigmatron Intl SGMA stock increased by 11.37% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock increased by 10.31% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • U-BX Technology UBXG shares rose 6.48% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI shares moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

Losers

  • Intchains Gr ICG shares fell 20.6% to $2.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 18.04% to $1.5.
  • DXC Technology DXC stock fell 13.95% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock fell 12.64% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $525.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock fell 9.32% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

