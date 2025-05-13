May 13, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • HCW Biologics HCWB stock increased by 173.1% to $14.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares increased by 40.75% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP shares rose 38.01% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Humacyte HUMA stock moved upwards by 33.33% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock moved upwards by 27.6% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Celularity CELU stock moved upwards by 27.57% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 91.4% to $0.03 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares declined by 64.03% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.9 million.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 38.48% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock decreased by 38.31% to $290.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock fell 36.51% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  Halozyme Therapeutics HALO stock decreased by 25.95% to $49.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

