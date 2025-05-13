May 13, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Lichen International LICN stock rose 112.1% to $7.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares moved upwards by 39.63% to $10.78.
  • Northann NCL stock rose 37.9% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock moved upwards by 31.99% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VirTra VTSI stock moved upwards by 31.26% to $6.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TrueBlue TBI shares increased by 27.84% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $176.6 million.

Losers

  • 3D Sys DDD stock declined by 25.2% to $1.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $258.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares declined by 23.05% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO shares declined by 16.48% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares declined by 15.57% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuburu BURU stock declined by 14.16% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Blink Charging BLNK shares declined by 11.85% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

