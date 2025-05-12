May 12, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Lichen International LICN stock moved upwards by 134.8% to $8.17 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT stock rose 59.09% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • VirTra VTSI stock increased by 18.97% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock increased by 15.86% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 15.18% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 10.9% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $863.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • 3D Sys DDD stock declined by 18.7% to $2.07 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $280.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock declined by 13.09% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares declined by 13.05% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock declined by 11.33% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares fell 10.16% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 9.82% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

