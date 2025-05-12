May 12, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Noodles NDLS shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $1.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • RH RH shares rose 17.91% to $229.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Funko FNKO stock increased by 15.38% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $218.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock moved upwards by 14.99% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $234.1 million.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares increased by 14.89% to $16.66. The company's market cap stands at $634.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Wayfair W stock rose 14.66% to $37.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Losers

  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares fell 51.6% to $1.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 20.82% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares declined by 13.34% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock fell 9.1% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 7.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FNKO Logo
FNKOFunko Inc
$4.0014.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.51
Growth
2.75
Quality
-
Value
24.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GCT Logo
GCTGigaCloud Technology Inc
$17.1418.2%
HOUR Logo
HOURHour Loop Inc
$1.20-9.09%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.8499-15.0%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$1.1515.0%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$0.7239-20.8%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.93009.67%
RH Logo
RHRH
$228.0017.4%
SUP Logo
SUPSuperior Industries International Inc
$1.39-51.6%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$37.5814.6%
ZAPP Logo
ZAPPZapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd
$0.3437-14.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved