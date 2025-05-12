11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Noodles NDLS shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $1.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- RH RH shares rose 17.91% to $229.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Funko FNKO stock increased by 15.38% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $218.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock moved upwards by 14.99% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $234.1 million.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT shares increased by 14.89% to $16.66. The company's market cap stands at $634.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Wayfair W stock rose 14.66% to $37.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
Losers
- Superior Industries Intl SUP shares fell 51.6% to $1.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares decreased by 20.82% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares declined by 13.34% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock fell 9.1% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
