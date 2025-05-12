11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock increased by 133.8% to $0.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares rose 18.14% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock increased by 13.98% to $16.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock increased by 13.29% to $71.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Freightos CRGO stock increased by 12.38% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
Losers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 40.3% to $1.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares decreased by 20.36% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH shares declined by 11.07% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 10.9% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock declined by 10.49% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
