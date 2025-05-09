12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Vince Holding VNCE stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.94 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock rose 6.25% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock increased by 5.68% to $20.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.4 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 5.35% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 10.4% to $0.09 during Friday's after-market session.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock declined by 10.05% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares fell 7.83% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Jiade JDZG shares decreased by 5.61% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Live Ventures LIVE shares fell 4.66% to $19.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares decreased by 4.62% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
