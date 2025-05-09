12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock increased by 387.1% to $1.51 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares moved upwards by 44.22% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock moved upwards by 31.59% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- nLight LASR stock increased by 31.59% to $11.33. The company's market cap stands at $560.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ouster OUST shares increased by 25.67% to $10.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Research Frontiers REFR shares rose 25.58% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Onto Innovation ONTO shares decreased by 31.1% to $87.44 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 26.42% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Expensify EXFY stock declined by 25.34% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Telos TLS shares decreased by 18.98% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Eastman Kodak KODK stock fell 17.99% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $442.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- TeraWulf WULF shares decreased by 11.52% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
