12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares moved upwards by 67.8% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock rose 8.92% to $23.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock rose 8.28% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Soho House SHCO shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock increased by 6.78% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares rose 6.58% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 41.1% to $4.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares decreased by 16.24% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock declined by 15.18% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 14.29% to $0.9.
  • FIGS FIGS shares declined by 13.07% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 11.95% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

