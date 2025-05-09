12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares moved upwards by 67.8% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Fox Factory Holding FOXF stock rose 8.92% to $23.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock rose 8.28% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Soho House SHCO shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock increased by 6.78% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares rose 6.58% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 41.1% to $4.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares decreased by 16.24% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $309.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock declined by 15.18% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 14.29% to $0.9.
- FIGS FIGS shares declined by 13.07% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $713.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 11.95% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
