12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Decent Holding DXST stock rose 15.7% to $1.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock rose 14.34% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Lyft LYFT shares rose 11.76% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Power Solutions Intl PSIX stock moved upwards by 10.63% to $30.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 9.64% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- IBEX IBEX shares increased by 9.08% to $27.99. The company's market cap stands at $369.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Solidion Technology STI stock declined by 27.0% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 16.54% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 9.8% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
- Proficient Auto Logistics PAL stock fell 9.2% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Gencor Industries GENC stock declined by 8.54% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.8 million.
- Innodata INOD shares decreased by 6.35% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
