May 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Pinterest PINS shares increased by 15.9% to $32.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Trade Desk TTD stock increased by 15.55% to $69.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • CarGurus CARG shares increased by 8.94% to $30.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PubMatic PUBM shares increased by 8.18% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $575.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • DHI Group DHX stock rose 6.32% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kartoon Studios TOON stock increased by 6.1% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Losers

  • NFT MI stock fell 8.9% to $2.66 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Grindr GRND shares fell 7.98% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ZipRecruiter ZIP shares fell 7.19% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $522.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Intelligent Protection IPM stock decreased by 7.07% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK stock fell 6.5% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 4.98% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BHAT Logo
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$1.75-12.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.56
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
87.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARG Logo
CARGCarGurus Inc
$31.6813.3%
DHX Logo
DHXDHI Group Inc
$1.792.87%
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$7.58-5.25%
GRND Logo
GRNDGrindr Inc
$23.90-2.25%
IPM Logo
IPMIntelligent Protection Management Corp
$1.74-5.43%
MI Logo
MINFT Ltd
$2.52-13.7%
PINS Logo
PINSPinterest Inc
$29.124.52%
PUBM Logo
PUBMPubMatic Inc
$11.090.82%
TOON Logo
TOONKartoon Studios Inc
$0.6312-1.45%
TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$70.9818.5%
ZIP Logo
ZIPZipRecruiter Inc
$4.36-23.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved