12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Pinterest PINS shares increased by 15.9% to $32.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Trade Desk TTD stock increased by 15.55% to $69.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- CarGurus CARG shares increased by 8.94% to $30.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PubMatic PUBM shares increased by 8.18% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $575.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- DHI Group DHX stock rose 6.32% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kartoon Studios TOON stock increased by 6.1% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
Losers
- NFT MI stock fell 8.9% to $2.66 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Grindr GRND shares fell 7.98% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- ZipRecruiter ZIP shares fell 7.19% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $522.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Intelligent Protection IPM stock decreased by 7.07% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK stock fell 6.5% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 4.98% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$1.75-12.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.56
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
87.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CARGCarGurus Inc
$31.6813.3%
DHXDHI Group Inc
$1.792.87%
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$7.58-5.25%
GRNDGrindr Inc
$23.90-2.25%
IPMIntelligent Protection Management Corp
$1.74-5.43%
MINFT Ltd
$2.52-13.7%
PINSPinterest Inc
$29.124.52%
PUBMPubMatic Inc
$11.090.82%
TOONKartoon Studios Inc
$0.6312-1.45%
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$70.9818.5%
ZIPZipRecruiter Inc
$4.36-23.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in