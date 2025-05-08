12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Asset Entities ASST stock rose 147.8% to $8.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares moved upwards by 40.2% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- DHI Group DHX stock increased by 29.41% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bumble BMBL stock increased by 23.91% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Anghami ANGH stock increased by 21.56% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Gray Media GTN shares rose 19.23% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $451.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Liberty Latin America LILAK shares decreased by 22.4% to $4.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty Latin America LILA stock declined by 21.91% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $850.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- GCL Global Holdings GCL stock declined by 14.12% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.9 million.
- Stagwell STGW shares decreased by 12.23% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- QuinStreet QNST stock decreased by 10.32% to $16.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GDEV GDEV shares declined by 9.92% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
