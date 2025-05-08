May 8, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Asset Entities ASST stock rose 147.8% to $8.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares moved upwards by 40.2% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • DHI Group DHX stock increased by 29.41% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bumble BMBL stock increased by 23.91% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Anghami ANGH stock increased by 21.56% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Gray Media GTN shares rose 19.23% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $451.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Liberty Latin America LILAK shares decreased by 22.4% to $4.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA stock declined by 21.91% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $850.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GCL Global Holdings GCL stock declined by 14.12% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.9 million.
  • Stagwell STGW shares decreased by 12.23% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • QuinStreet QNST stock decreased by 10.32% to $16.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GDEV GDEV shares declined by 9.92% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANGH Logo
ANGHAnghami Inc
$0.55001.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.15
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
33.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASST Logo
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$7.60-1.17%
BMBL Logo
BMBLBumble Inc
$5.702.52%
DHX Logo
DHXDHI Group Inc
$1.824.60%
GCL Logo
GCLGCL Global Holdings Ltd
$2.240.22%
GDEV Logo
GDEVGDEV Inc
$15.00-2.91%
GTN Logo
GTNGray Media Inc
$4.23-2.76%
LILA Logo
LILALiberty Latin America Ltd
$4.700.64%
LILAK Logo
LILAKLiberty Latin America Ltd
$4.771.91%
QMMM Logo
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$1.06-%
QNST Logo
QNSTQuinStreet Inc
$14.86-4.99%
STGW Logo
STGWStagwell Inc
$4.83-3.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved