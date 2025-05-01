12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 42.3% to $1.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- SS Innovations SSII shares moved upwards by 18.46% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- American Well AMWL stock increased by 11.47% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SILO Pharma SILO shares rose 8.93% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Exact Sciences EXAS shares moved upwards by 8.77% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Owlet OWLT shares increased by 8.76% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
Losers
- Ardelyx ARDX shares decreased by 14.4% to $4.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cytokinetics CYTK shares declined by 13.59% to $37.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock fell 12.1% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock fell 11.12% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 11.12% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 9.53% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMWLAmerican Well Corp
$6.84-6.68%
ANTXAN2 Therapeutics Inc
$1.08-12.9%
ARDXArdelyx Inc
$4.66-15.3%
CYTKCytokinetics Inc
$37.06-13.5%
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$51.0011.7%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.240052.9%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.38952.99%
OWLTOwlet Inc
$4.220.96%
SILOSILO Pharma Inc
$0.81238.31%
SSIISS Innovations International Inc
$12.8017.5%
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$0.16777.50%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in