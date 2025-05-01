May 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 42.3% to $1.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII shares moved upwards by 18.46% to $12.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • American Well AMWL stock increased by 11.47% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares rose 8.93% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS shares moved upwards by 8.77% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Owlet OWLT shares increased by 8.76% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.

Losers

  • Ardelyx ARDX shares decreased by 14.4% to $4.68 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cytokinetics CYTK shares declined by 13.59% to $37.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock fell 12.1% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock fell 11.12% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 11.12% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 9.53% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

