12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nvni Group NVNI shares moved upwards by 39.0% to $0.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares increased by 26.39% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- TTM Technologies TTMI shares moved upwards by 14.88% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oblong OBLG shares rose 14.34% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Netgear NTGR stock increased by 13.8% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Unisys UIS stock moved upwards by 13.35% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $319.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 12.3% to $5.7 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Confluent CFLT stock fell 9.29% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares decreased by 6.12% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.8 million.
- Qualcomm QCOM shares declined by 5.7% to $140.01. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Silvaco Group SVCO stock fell 5.08% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $144.7 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock fell 5.0% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
