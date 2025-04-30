April 30, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 45.1% to $4.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 15.64% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Ainos AIMD stock rose 13.18% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA stock increased by 13.16% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Auna AUNA shares rose 11.43% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.8 million.
  • Iridex IRIX shares rose 10.08% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

Losers

  • INVO Fertility IVF shares declined by 7.5% to $2.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Palatin Techs PTN shares fell 7.31% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock declined by 6.95% to $11.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares declined by 6.94% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares fell 6.46% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Baird Medical Investment BDMD stock fell 6.26% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIMD Logo
AIMDAinos Inc
$0.600014.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.92
Growth
9.56
Quality
-
Value
2.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AUNA Logo
AUNAAuna SA
$7.707.54%
BDMD Logo
BDMDBaird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd
$5.50-9.84%
GCTK Logo
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$0.18719.16%
IRIX Logo
IRIXIRIDEX Corp
$1.3111.0%
IVF Logo
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$2.2338.5%
JAGX Logo
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$11.39-5.00%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$4.038.63%
PASG Logo
PASGPassage Bio Inc
$0.3099-0.58%
PCSA Logo
PCSAProcessa Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.299930.7%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.2900-5.54%
PTN Logo
PTNPalatin Technologies Inc
--%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved