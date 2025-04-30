12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 45.1% to $4.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 15.64% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Ainos AIMD stock rose 13.18% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA stock increased by 13.16% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Auna AUNA shares rose 11.43% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.8 million.
- Iridex IRIX shares rose 10.08% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
Losers
- INVO Fertility IVF shares declined by 7.5% to $2.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Palatin Techs PTN shares fell 7.31% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock declined by 6.95% to $11.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Passage Bio PASG shares declined by 6.94% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares fell 6.46% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Baird Medical Investment BDMD stock fell 6.26% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
