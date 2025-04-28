12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Pony AI PONY stock moved upwards by 58.1% to $11.09 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Aeluma ALMU stock moved upwards by 29.37% to $10.79. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 25.84% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $640.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock rose 17.67% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Neonode NEON stock rose 14.34% to $12.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.0 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 14.23% to $0.03.
Losers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 22.4% to $1.17 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares fell 16.42% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Fatpipe FATN shares declined by 12.81% to $9.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
- AuthID AUID shares decreased by 12.17% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares declined by 12.16% to $9.79. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million.
- UTime WTO shares decreased by 10.98% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
