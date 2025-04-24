12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Azitra AZTR stock rose 35.0% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Alector ALEC shares moved upwards by 9.11% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.
- Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT stock rose 8.33% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
- Mobile-health Network MNDR shares rose 7.63% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Penumbra PEN shares rose 6.75% to $318.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares increased by 6.59% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
Losers
- SenesTech SNES shares declined by 8.3% to $2.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- IGC Pharma IGC shares decreased by 7.59% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares fell 7.04% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI shares declined by 6.52% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 5.96% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- VolitionRX VNRX stock declined by 5.92% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
