12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CNFinance Hldgs CNF stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.
- AIFU AIFU shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Popular BPOP shares increased by 5.83% to $94.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- AGM Group Hldgs AGMH shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Zhibao Technology ZBAO stock rose 4.94% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Patriot Ntl Bancorp PNBK shares rose 3.84% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.8 million.
Losers
- Top KingWin WAI shares declined by 9.6% to $0.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Green Dot GDOT stock decreased by 5.61% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $406.6 million.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares declined by 5.09% to $11.21. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million.
- AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Dominari Holdings DOMH shares fell 4.81% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- Pineapple Financial PAPL stock fell 4.68% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
