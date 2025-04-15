12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 216.5% to $2.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares rose 31.27% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Universal Security UUU stock moved upwards by 18.08% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock rose 14.84% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares increased by 12.33% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.3 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock increased by 12.18% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
Losers
- Applied Digital APLD shares decreased by 34.5% to $3.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock declined by 21.26% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- VirnetX Holding VHC shares declined by 14.45% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Allegro Microsystems ALGM stock decreased by 12.93% to $19.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 12.15% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 9.83% to $0.03.
