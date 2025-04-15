12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Amesite AMST shares rose 20.5% to $2.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares moved upwards by 11.99% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.0 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares rose 11.63% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP stock rose 8.45% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 7.63% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
Losers
- Culp CULP shares declined by 15.2% to $3.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 10.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Unifi UFI stock decreased by 9.55% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares fell 8.71% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Four Seasons Education FEDU stock fell 7.97% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 7.52% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
