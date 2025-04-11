April 11, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Toyo Co TOYO stock rose 14.5% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.
  • Photronics PLAB shares rose 14.14% to $20.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY shares increased by 13.29% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 11.74% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock increased by 8.27% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Losers

  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 10.1% to $0.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • BeLive Hldgs BLIV shares fell 8.7% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • SailPoint SAIL shares fell 5.67% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock fell 4.92% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 4.69% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

