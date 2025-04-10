12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Lotus Technology LOT shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $841.0 million.
- Wag Group PET stock increased by 5.83% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.92.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 4.99% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
Losers
- Damon DMN stock fell 31.0% to $0.0 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Thunder Power Holdings AIEV shares declined by 10.94% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares declined by 10.12% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Top Win International TOPW shares fell 6.87% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 6.09% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 5.13% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.9150-13.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.61
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
84.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AIEVThunder Power Holdings Inc
$0.1425-12.0%
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$1.82-3.09%
DMNDamon Inc
$0.00340-71.9%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.4800-5.88%
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.2700-4.26%
LOTLotus Technology Inc
$1.24-2.36%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$3.61-8.14%
PETWag Group Co
$0.1360-2.86%
PEVPhoenix Motor Inc
$0.3265-4.28%
TOPWTop Win International Ltd
$2.18-1.80%
YQ17 Education & Technology Group Inc
$1.74-8.42%
