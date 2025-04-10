April 10, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Gainers

  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $0.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • Lotus Technology LOT shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $841.0 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock increased by 5.83% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.92.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 4.99% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Losers

  • Damon DMN stock fell 31.0% to $0.0 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • Thunder Power Holdings AIEV shares declined by 10.94% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares declined by 10.12% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Top Win International TOPW shares fell 6.87% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 6.09% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 5.13% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

