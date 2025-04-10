April 10, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares moved upwards by 36.7% to $5.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares moved upwards by 31.03% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO shares rose 30.27% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Certara CERT stock moved upwards by 26.67% to $13.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Simulations Plus SLP stock moved upwards by 24.7% to $32.1. The company's market cap stands at $645.5 million.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock rose 20.61% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Inotiv NOTV stock fell 27.0% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Palatin Techs PTN shares fell 26.34% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock fell 13.77% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares fell 13.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares declined by 10.86% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares declined by 9.72% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

