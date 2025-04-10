12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Venus Concept VERO shares moved upwards by 36.7% to $5.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares moved upwards by 31.03% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Organovo Holdings ONVO shares rose 30.27% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Certara CERT stock moved upwards by 26.67% to $13.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Simulations Plus SLP stock moved upwards by 24.7% to $32.1. The company's market cap stands at $645.5 million.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock rose 20.61% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Inotiv NOTV stock fell 27.0% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Palatin Techs PTN shares fell 26.34% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock fell 13.77% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares fell 13.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares declined by 10.86% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- cbdMD YCBD shares declined by 9.72% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CELZCreative Medical Technology Holdings Inc
$1.95-4.88%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.10
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
2.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CERTCertara Inc
$13.1435.0%
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$4.7395.5%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$5.75-14.1%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$0.41964.64%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$1.18-58.0%
ONVOOrganovo Holdings Inc
$3.1850.0%
PTNPalatin Technologies Inc
$0.3050-31.0%
RXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.3214.4%
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$30.7320.3%
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$5.67-36.5%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.2687-3.66%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in