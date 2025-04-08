April 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares rose 129.5% to $6.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 60.8% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 34.26% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • NAYA Biosciences NAYA shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences ANIX shares moved upwards by 10.88% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.

Losers

  • Vincerx Pharma VINC stock declined by 55.6% to $0.24 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares declined by 14.31% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares fell 12.69% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 12.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 11.39% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock decreased by 8.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

