12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Venus Concept VERO shares rose 129.5% to $6.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 60.8% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 34.26% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- NAYA Biosciences NAYA shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Anixa Biosciences ANIX shares moved upwards by 10.88% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
Losers
- Vincerx Pharma VINC stock declined by 55.6% to $0.24 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares declined by 14.31% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares fell 12.69% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 12.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 11.39% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock decreased by 8.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
ABVCABVC BioPharma Inc
$0.8200-1.20%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.92
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
43.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$0.37000.05%
ANIXAnixa Biosciences Inc
$2.635.54%
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$0.6472-18.6%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$6.34115.7%
NAYANAYA Biosciences Inc
$2.194.46%
PTIXProtagenic Therapeutics Inc
$0.2400-24.6%
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$3.2720.7%
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.940030.6%
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$7.01185.0%
VINCVincerx Pharma Inc
$0.2100-64.4%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$1.1960.5%
