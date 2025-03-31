12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 47.8% to $25.65 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares rose 24.77% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- BK Technologies BKTI shares rose 19.25% to $42.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock rose 10.61% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $445.7 million.
- United Microelectronics UMC shares increased by 10.45% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.
- Roadzen RDZN shares rose 9.79% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
Losers
- AuthID AUID stock decreased by 27.5% to $4.7 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock declined by 23.22% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 23.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares fell 22.21% to $0.03.
- My Size MYSZ shares fell 16.2% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK stock declined by 14.35% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AUIDAuthID Inc
$4.77-26.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum41.17
Growth96.03
Quality-
Value5.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BKTIBK Technologies Corp
$41.7015.8%
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$1.72-25.4%
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$0.0261-23.4%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$5.2420.7%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$23.1433.4%
MTEKMaris Tech Ltd
$2.30-9.09%
MYSZMy Size Inc
$1.51-15.6%
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$1.058.76%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.6932-22.5%
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$7.2811.1%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$2.8911.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in