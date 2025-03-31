March 31, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Gainers

  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 47.8% to $25.65 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares rose 24.77% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • BK Technologies BKTI shares rose 19.25% to $42.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock rose 10.61% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $445.7 million.
  • United Microelectronics UMC shares increased by 10.45% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.
  • Roadzen RDZN shares rose 9.79% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.

Losers

  • AuthID AUID stock decreased by 27.5% to $4.7 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock declined by 23.22% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 23.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares fell 22.21% to $0.03.
  • My Size MYSZ shares fell 16.2% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Maris Tech MTEK stock declined by 14.35% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

