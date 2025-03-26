12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings OSRH shares moved upwards by 141.2% to $3.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- Petros Pharma PTPI stock moved upwards by 114.53% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB shares moved upwards by 25.19% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 21.03% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock increased by 19.92% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- OncoCyte OCX stock increased by 18.09% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Aclarion ACON stock decreased by 29.3% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Humacyte HUMA shares declined by 27.66% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.6 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON stock declined by 20.27% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock decreased by 14.64% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $331.7 million.
- VolitionRX VNRX stock declined by 13.19% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
- Predictive Oncology POAI shares declined by 13.02% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
