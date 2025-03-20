March 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 15.4% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Ouster OUST stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $466.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Identiv INVE shares increased by 6.38% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares rose 6.2% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
  • Micron Technology MU stock increased by 4.26% to $107.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares declined by 11.6% to $6.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $895.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 7.32% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • UTime WTO shares fell 6.63% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock declined by 4.75% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • BTC Digital BTCT shares decreased by 4.56% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares decreased by 4.09% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

AEVA Logo
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$4.4743.7%

