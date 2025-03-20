12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 15.4% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Ouster OUST stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $466.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Identiv INVE shares increased by 6.38% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares rose 6.2% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
- Micron Technology MU stock increased by 4.26% to $107.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares declined by 11.6% to $6.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $895.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 7.32% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- UTime WTO shares fell 6.63% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock declined by 4.75% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT shares decreased by 4.56% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares decreased by 4.09% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$4.4743.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum26.93
Growth94.46
Quality-
Value27.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTCTBTC Digital Ltd
$4.31-4.41%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$0.8851-5.86%
IFBDInfobird Co Ltd
$1.807.78%
INVEIdentiv Inc
$3.34-0.60%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$2.00-3.85%
MUMicron Technology Inc
$108.206.02%
OUSTOuster Inc
$8.886.99%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.8153-0.21%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$6.57-21.5%
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$2.221.37%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.23009.47%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in