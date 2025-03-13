March 13, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 79.8% to $1.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 30.36% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares rose 6.46% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Ulta Beauty ULTA shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $333.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Afya AFYA stock rose 5.98% to $17.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock rose 5.81% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.3 million.

Losers

  • Xponential Fitness XPOF shares fell 21.6% to $9.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $306.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 18.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Linkage Global LGCB shares decreased by 16.49% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Damon DMN shares decreased by 9.48% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 7.3% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares decreased by 6.11% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $230.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

