March 12, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Cardlytics CDLX stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $2.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares increased by 6.47% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT stock increased by 5.51% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $402.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares rose 5.0% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares increased by 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • System1 SST stock increased by 4.82% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock declined by 14.0% to $0.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Starbox Group Holdings STBX stock decreased by 5.9% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST stock fell 5.34% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock declined by 5.2% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • LQR House YHC shares fell 4.47% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
  • Able View Global ABLV stock declined by 4.35% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

