12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock rose 15.3% to $9.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 12.89% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares increased by 12.57% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock moved upwards by 11.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Genpact G shares increased by 10.32% to $54.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock increased by 10.16% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- Nikola NKLA stock fell 37.2% to $0.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 18.97% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Graham GHM shares fell 15.4% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 8.77% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- iPower IPW stock declined by 8.27% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares declined by 8.04% to $31.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
