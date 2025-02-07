12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares rose 10.9% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Satellogic SATL stock rose 9.79% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.4 million.
- Captivision CAPT stock increased by 7.1% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Construction Partners ROAD stock rose 6.54% to $90.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
Losers
- Nikola NKLA stock fell 31.5% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares fell 7.37% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 6.67% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- TrueBlue TBI shares declined by 6.25% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $213.1 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock fell 5.77% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
