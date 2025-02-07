February 7, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares rose 10.9% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Satellogic SATL stock rose 9.79% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.4 million.
  • Captivision CAPT stock increased by 7.1% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Construction Partners ROAD stock rose 6.54% to $90.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Losers

  • Nikola NKLA stock fell 31.5% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW shares fell 7.37% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 6.67% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • TrueBlue TBI shares declined by 6.25% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $213.1 million.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock fell 5.77% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$0.13283.03%
Overview
CAPT Logo
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.60007.12%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.845.75%
NCEW Logo
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$1.66-12.6%
NKLA Logo
NKLANikola Corp
$0.5376-28.6%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$3.22-6.67%
ROAD Logo
ROADConstruction Partners Inc
$84.550.09%
SATL Logo
SATLSatellogic Inc
$3.7110.1%
SFHG Logo
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.8899-6.83%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.08-6.90%
TBI Logo
TBITrueBlue Inc
$7.20-6.37%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.748810.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved