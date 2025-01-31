12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares moved upwards by 118.1% to $0.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 25.81% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares rose 20.38% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $137.8 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock rose 20.24% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 13.88% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Venu Holding VENU stock rose 9.18% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $404.9 million.
Losers
- Latham Group SWIM stock decreased by 19.7% to $6.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.9 million.
- Beazer Homes USA BZH stock fell 13.07% to $24.08. The company's market cap stands at $751.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares declined by 12.61% to $194.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares fell 12.36% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares fell 11.35% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
- Gentex GNTX stock declined by 11.27% to $25.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
