12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares rose 97.2% to $5.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 64.27% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Tectonic Therapeutic TECX stock moved upwards by 52.09% to $39.12. The company's market cap stands at $577.1 million.
- Processa Pharma PCSA shares moved upwards by 21.72% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 11.53% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
Losers
- Cargo Therapeutics CRGX stock fell 75.6% to $3.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares declined by 32.49% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA shares fell 12.83% to $18.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Opthea OPT stock decreased by 11.25% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.4 million.
- Immunome IMNM shares declined by 10.17% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $524.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRGXCargo Therapeutics Inc
$3.34-74.7%
IMNMImmunome Inc
$8.44-9.73%
IVAInventiva SA
$2.5912.6%
KNSAKiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC
$18.00-12.9%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$0.633265.1%
OPTOpthea Ltd
$4.50-11.2%
PCSAProcessa Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.737724.6%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$1.396.92%
SLXNSilexion Therapeutics Corp
$2.06-34.4%
TECXTectonic Therapeutic Inc
$40.2956.6%
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.15-12.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in