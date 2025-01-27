12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares moved upwards by 95.5% to $51.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Onconetix ONCO shares increased by 68.91% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- 89bio ETNB shares moved upwards by 47.54% to $10.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN stock moved upwards by 44.44% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.3 million.
- Precipio PRPO shares moved upwards by 22.51% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- IO Biotech IOBT shares rose 16.4% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.
Losers
- Aclarion ACON shares fell 29.9% to $0.04 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX shares fell 20.17% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 19.58% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- MiMedx Group MDXG shares declined by 19.12% to $7.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares decreased by 18.91% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock declined by 17.9% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
