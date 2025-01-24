January 24, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Allurion Technologies ALUR shares increased by 154.3% to $9.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares increased by 24.76% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares moved upwards by 15.68% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 10.93% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Damon DMN shares rose 10.32% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 8.38% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares decreased by 8.3% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Four Seasons Education FEDU shares decreased by 5.32% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock fell 5.08% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Live Ventures LIVE shares declined by 4.61% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Vince Holding VNCE shares declined by 4.36% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

