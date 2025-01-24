12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares increased by 154.3% to $9.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares increased by 24.76% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares moved upwards by 15.68% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 10.93% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Damon DMN shares rose 10.32% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 8.38% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares decreased by 8.3% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Four Seasons Education FEDU shares decreased by 5.32% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock fell 5.08% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Live Ventures LIVE shares declined by 4.61% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares declined by 4.36% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$3.4715.7%
DMNDamon Inc
$0.764110.3%
FEDUFour Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc
$9.80-5.31%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.56020.04%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$1.688.39%
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$9.52-4.61%
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.31-5.07%
TCTMTCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.329212.0%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$0.4303-8.25%
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$3.67-5.90%
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$0.594114.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in