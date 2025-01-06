January 6, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 57.9% to $6.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares increased by 45.09% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 44.04% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Paycor HCM PYCR shares increased by 25.67% to $23.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock rose 21.38% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.
  • Richtech Robotics RR stock rose 18.58% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.8 million.

Losers

  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock declined by 12.3% to $3.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH stock decreased by 11.87% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock declined by 11.2% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares declined by 9.45% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Stem STEM shares fell 8.2% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.2 million.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell 7.04% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

