12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares increased by 63.4% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Castellum CTM shares moved upwards by 39.81% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock moved upwards by 38.68% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock rose 18.94% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares increased by 14.33% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC stock rose 13.56% to $10.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 30.4% to $1.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock fell 10.44% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG stock fell 8.17% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock declined by 7.68% to $9.14. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock decreased by 6.97% to $5.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock decreased by 6.05% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in