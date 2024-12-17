12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Canoo GOEV stock rose 37.9% to $0.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Cango CANG shares rose 26.77% to $6.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.3 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock moved upwards by 19.62% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares increased by 15.75% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Pinstripes Holdings PNST shares rose 12.49% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Children's Place PLCE stock moved upwards by 12.19% to $12.24. The company's market cap stands at $156.3 million.
Losers
- EVgo EVGO stock decreased by 22.5% to $4.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.0 million.
- Sypris Solutions SYPR stock decreased by 10.76% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- XWELL XWEL shares fell 10.11% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR stock fell 9.64% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares decreased by 8.92% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock declined by 8.44% to $46.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.2 million.
