12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Sidus Space SIDU shares rose 23.6% to $5.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR stock moved upwards by 14.27% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $105.2 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares moved upwards by 13.91% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- FREYR Battery FREY shares rose 9.55% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $240.2 million.
- GEE Group JOB stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares declined by 21.7% to $4.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Radiant Logistics RLGT stock decreased by 13.99% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.5 million.
- Compx Intl CIX stock decreased by 13.59% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $307.9 million.
- MISTRAS Group MG shares decreased by 12.34% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $251.1 million.
- CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 11.93% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF stock decreased by 8.49% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in