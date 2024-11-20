12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 29.9% to $0.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Williams-Sonoma WSM shares rose 25.32% to $172.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock increased by 19.04% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
- Lazydays Hldgs GORV stock rose 15.53% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock rose 12.96% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Global E Online GLBE stock rose 11.13% to $47.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 17.0% to $3.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS shares fell 13.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock declined by 8.39% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 5.91% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- NIO NIO shares declined by 4.97% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
