12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $27.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock rose 10.46% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock rose 8.82% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Zenvia ZENV shares rose 7.75% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CCSC Technology CCTG shares increased by 7.69% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
Losers
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares declined by 14.4% to $3.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares declined by 10.38% to $12.01. The company's market cap stands at $197.7 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 9.45% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
- Luna Innovations LUNA shares declined by 7.27% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Intuit INTU shares fell 6.84% to $632.43. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 billion.
- Backblaze BLZE stock declined by 6.6% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $264.1 million.
